Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Front Page News: FDA Voted To Approved COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Ages 5 To 11 [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Eva comes through with a handful of the most head-turning headlines for today’s “Front Page News,” giving us an update on the vaccine approval for kids, an official cause of death for Jelani Day and those living conditions over at Howard University.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In addition to Eva’s report on the news, we also have Rock-T to close things out with a few interesting sports recaps, including a wild sex scandal going on in the Chicago Blackhawks camp, Game 1 scores in the World Series, Iman Shumpert’s perfect score on DWTS and Tom Brady being a stand-up guy to the fan that returned his 600th touchdown ball.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full “Front Page News” for today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Front Page News: FDA Voted To Approved COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Ages 5 To 11 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Is ‘Insecure’ Actor Jay Ellis Wrong…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Front Page News: FDA Voted To Approved COVID-19…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

3 Things You Need To Know With Jeff…

 1 day ago
06.08.74

Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’…

 1 day ago
06.09.74

Georgia Woman Claims To Be 15th Child Of…

 3 days ago
01.28.73

Michael B. Jordan Gave A Sweet Speech At…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Hear About…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Everything You Need To Know About The COVID-19…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Martin Lawrence Talks LIT AF Tour, New Drama…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close