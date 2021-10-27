Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Sabrina Elba Flexes On The Gram In Her Fendi X Skims Loungewear

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
"The Harder They Fall" World Premiere - 65th BFI London Film Festival

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Sabrina Elba, the model and wife to the gorgeous Idris Elba, showed off her faux locs and comfy Fendi X Skims look for the gram, and I’m in love.

I can’t figure out if I’m obsessed with her hair, the perfect beauty beat, or comfort of her high-end ensemble. Whatever it is, sis looks nice, cozy, and stylish.

“Me and my #fendixskims #ad,” she captioned her photos.

Kim Kardashian announced the launch of her limited edition Fendi X Skims collaboration on Monday. In an Instagram post she wrote, “Introducing FENDI x SKIMS – a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at http://www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS”

Come November 9th, style enthusiasts will be able to shop pieces from the luxury brand. Judging by the first couple of images released by Kim, we’re in for a wide range of undergarments, stylish athleisure wear, and comfortable loungewear.

Kim has come a long way. She went from being the celebrity that designers didn’t want to dress, to the celebrity that has a collaboration with a luxury Italian fashion house. That’s major! Leading up to her official launch, expect to see other celebrities show off their Fendi X Skims gear. What do you think? Did you love Sabrina Elba’s look?

DON’T MISS…

Sabrina Elba Shows Us Who’s The Boss In This Custom BOSS Pantsuit

Sabrina Elba & Singer Anne-Marie Accidentally Wore The Same Dress To The GQ Awards, But We Know Who Ate It Up

Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets With Charlotte Tilbury

Sabrina Elba Flexes On The Gram In Her Fendi X Skims Loungewear  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

3 Things You Need To Know With Jeff…

 22 hours ago
06.08.74

Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’…

 22 hours ago
06.09.74

Georgia Woman Claims To Be 15th Child Of…

 3 days ago
01.28.73

Michael B. Jordan Gave A Sweet Speech At…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Hear About…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Everything You Need To Know About The COVID-19…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Martin Lawrence Talks LIT AF Tour, New Drama…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Dave Chappelle Sticks & Stones Key Art

Netflix Co-CEO On Dave Chappelle Fallout: I Screwed…

 6 days ago
12.03.71

Hot Spot: Is Cardi B. Going To Jail?!…

 7 days ago
02.28.71
Photos
Close