There are less than 100 days in the year and it’s time that we get it together. There are many ways we make our money stretch for the end of the year and our money expert Jini Thornton explains some money moves we need to make by the end of the year. Some of these moves include student loans, debt, and also strategizing for shortages at the end of the year.

Jini Thornton Shares Money Moves You Should Take Care Of Before The End Of The Year [WATCH[ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com