National
HomeNational

Snoop Dogg’s Mom Beverly Tate Passes Away After Long Illness

The Event Hosted By The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Snoop Dogg is in mourning.

Days after celebrating his 50th birthday, the West Coast legend revealed that his mother, Beverly Tate, had passed away on Sunday after battling a long illness.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel,” he wrote on Instagram Sunday (October 24). “For a mother. TWMA.”

The D-O-Double-G- has long credited his mother with getting him into the church as a pastor. When he made disparaging remarks towards Gayle King after the death of Kobe Bryant, it was Tate who urged her son to apologize to the reporter.

Snoop explained why it was necessary to apologize and why he was so upset during a stop on Red Table Talk.

“It was just a matter of me losing control. We still ain’t even swallowed Nip,” Snoop said. “Then Kobe and his daughter? I lost a grandson, a grandmother so it was a lot of loss in a little amount of time and I was frustrated on top of just venting and doing it the wrong way.”

Earlier this year, Snoop asked for prayer for his mom after she was hospitalized and he routinely visited her in the hospital along with his father Vernell and siblings.

“Happy Sunday,” he wrote on July 26. “Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good. thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”

We offer our condolences to Snoop’s family on this difficult time.

RELATED: Freeway Mourns The Passing Of His Daughter Harmony

RELATED: Michael Jai White Mourns Oldest Son Who Died From COVID-19

RELATED: Comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson, Best Known For ‘Friday’ & ‘I Got The Hook Up,’ Passes Away

Snoop Dogg’s Mom Beverly Tate Passes Away After Long Illness  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest

Georgia Woman Claims To Be 15th Child Of…

 24 hours ago
01.28.73

Michael B. Jordan Gave A Sweet Speech At…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Hear About…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Everything You Need To Know About The COVID-19…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Martin Lawrence Talks LIT AF Tour, New Drama…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Dave Chappelle Sticks & Stones Key Art

Netflix Co-CEO On Dave Chappelle Fallout: I Screwed…

 4 days ago
12.03.71

Hot Spot: Is Cardi B. Going To Jail?!…

 5 days ago
02.28.71

What’s Trending? Should People Who Watch & Record…

 5 days ago
03.01.71

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Finally Speaks Out About…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close