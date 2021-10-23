Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Steve Harvey Credits Wife, Marjorie, For Helping Him Ditch The Long Suits And Upgrading His Style

Steve Harvey's style game has experienced a major upgrade lately, and, according to the comedian, all of the credit goes to his wife Marjorie, who told him she was "tired of being married to a pimp."

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Marjorie Harvey

Source: Moses Robinson/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

If you’ve noticed Steve Harvey’s major style upgrade then you can give all the credit to his stylish wife, Marjorie Harvey, as the comedian is crediting Marjorie for being the one to push him to ditch his long suits and opt for a more trendy look.

In an interview with GQ last week, the Family Feud host talked about the importance of impressing his wife with his style choices, crediting her for giving him permission to switch it up.  “My wife is my biggest critic and my biggest fan,” he explained. “She stopped me from wearing the big long suits a long time ago. She said, ‘Steve, can I talk to you?’ She said, ‘I’m tired of being married to a pimp.’ And I went, ‘What?’ I was stunned, because you married me and that’s all I had, was big suits. She said, ‘Yeah, but I was going to change you anyway.’”

But Steve’s wife Marjorie wasn’t the only one who encouraged him to take fashion risks. The host also gave credit to his Facebook Watch show, Steve on Watch and stylist, Elly Karamoh, who gave him permission to rock his street style. The comedian told GQ, “Facebook Watch came along and said, ‘We don’t want you to dress like you did on your talk show. We want you to dress like you do in your day-to-day.’ So I went to Elly and said, ‘OK, man, they’re going to let me do my thing. I need your help to help me get the stuff that I like, because I don’t know where to buy half of this stuff.’ So that was the beginning of it right there: they took the shackles off and didn’t require that I dress as a game show host all the time.”

But Marjorie and Elly aren’t the only ones appreciative of Steve’s fashion switch up, as fans are noticing too with many taking to social media to leave their comments complimenting the 64-year-old on his upgraded look. On his recent Instagram photos from his trip to Paris, a fan commented “Is there a reward for the best-dressed man ever?” While another added, “You’re a supermodel Steve.”

And according to Steve, he’s only just getting started, telling GQ “Even though I’m 64 years old, my motto is to be fly ’till I die,” Harvey told GQ.

Don’t miss… 

Steve Harvey Credits Wife, Marjorie, For Helping Him Ditch The Long Suits And Upgrading His Style  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Hear About…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Everything You Need To Know About The COVID-19…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Martin Lawrence Talks LIT AF Tour, New Drama…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Dave Chappelle Sticks & Stones Key Art

Netflix Co-CEO On Dave Chappelle Fallout: I Screwed…

 2 days ago
12.03.71

Hot Spot: Is Cardi B. Going To Jail?!…

 3 days ago
02.28.71

What’s Trending? Should People Who Watch & Record…

 3 days ago
03.01.71

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Finally Speaks Out About…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Talk It Out Tuesday: Counselor Spring Explains How…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Brown Gives Advice On Signs Your…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close