Chloe Bailey Spotted Courtside With Rapper Gunna In This Curve-Hugging Fit

Chloe Bailey and rapper Gunna sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted together court side the Hawks vs. Mavericks game in Atlanta on Thursday night. Chloe looked fabulous, per usual. The Have Mercy singer wore an Osman Studio bodysuit and Gucci belt and shades to the game. She was also seen in the curve-hugging fit earlier in the day when she greeted fans outside an appearance at Spelman College. Gunna also looked stylish in a pair of fresh kicks, Cartier glasses and his signature jewels to match his chill swag.

Chloe and Gunna first sparked dating rumors when Gunna shot his shot when he shared a screenshot from Chloe’s VMAs performance on Instastories. “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me,” he wrote.

Dasani is now trending thanks to the duo. In the photos, you can see a bottle of Dasani, styrofoam cup and bottle of Minute Maid (the logo coincidentally isn’t shown) between them. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock at the two showing up to the game together.

Listen, maybe the arena only sold Dasani and sis was thirsty. Shrugs.

Neither Chloe or Gunna have responded to the rumors, but he’s one of the hottest in the game and so is she, so we’re not surprised the two linked up.

