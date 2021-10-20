Entertainment News
What’s Trending? Should People Who Watch & Record Crimes Be Charged? [WATCH]

The other day we reported on a heinous crime where a woman in North Philadelphia was raped on the SEPTA train while many people chose to record the crime instead of intervening.

As you might imagine, the news sparked a heavy debate in the studio that left us with the following question: should someone who decides to watch and/or record a crime without helping be charged themselves?

In addition to creating interesting dialogue between the on-air co-hosts, listeners also called in to voice their own opinions on the question at hand. We’ll let you listen down below to hear what the people had to say, but one thing for certain is that we must find ways of handling situations like this to protect those in unfortunate situations similar to what the woman in North Philly had to experience.

Listen to this important conversation for “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

