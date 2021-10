99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cathy Hughes talks about ONE Casino and Resort as more than a casino. Mrs.Hughes explains it to be an entertainment complex. Lots of permanent careers can be built from this casino to the great people of Richmond. Watch the full interview below.

