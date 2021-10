Actor Adrian Holmes who plays Uncle Phil in the new ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot ‘Bel-Air,’ was involved in a car accident that left a man dead in the middle of the freeway. Sources say Holmes was unable to avoid hitting the man, and that two other vehicles also hit the individual who was lying in the middle of the freeway.

‘Bel-Air’ is a reboot the old show but is set to be more of a drama as opposed to the original. Take a look below at the trailer.

