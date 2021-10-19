Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Finally Speaks Out About Kenneth Petty’s Sexual Assault Case [WATCH]

Entertainment News
Da Brat is keeping us updated as per usual with the “Hot Spot” report, today delivering an update on what Nicki Minaj had to say in regards to the sexual assault case against husband Kenneth Petty and the state of Lizzo’s mental health after recent backlash towards her body positivity.

After many people ridiculed the Queen rapper for not addressing the serious allegations that Petty is being accused of, Nicki released her own statement to explain the reason for her silence in the situation and to further deny any wrongdoing in the first place. In terms of Lizzo, well, let’s just say it caused a very interesting debate in the studio today.

