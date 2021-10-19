Michael B. Jordan & Serena Williams Give HBCU Students A Shot At $1M

According to Blavity, Michael B. Jordan and Serena Williams have come together to give HBCU alumni and current students an opportunity to win up to $1 million from “Michael B Jordan’s Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic competition.”

Serena Ventures General Partner, Alison Stillman stated “HBCUs are an integral part of our educational ecosystem and have long been centers of entrepreneurial excellence. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael B. Jordan and MaC Ventures on highlighting the brilliant student and alumni founders.”

