For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michael B. Jordan & Serena Williams Give HBCU Students A Shot At $1M

Michael B. Jordan Sneaker Shopping with Complex

Source: Complex / Complex

According to Blavity, Michael B. Jordan and Serena Williams have come together to give HBCU alumni and current students an opportunity to win up to $1 million from “Michael B Jordan’s Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic competition.”

Serena Williams

Source: Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty

Serena Ventures General Partner, Alison Stillman stated “HBCUs are an integral part of our educational ecosystem and have long been centers of entrepreneurial excellence. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael B. Jordan and MaC Ventures on highlighting the brilliant student and alumni founders.”

See story here

Y’all, Michael B. Jordan Over Here Thirst Trapping On The ‘Gram Again…
7 photos
Serena Williams Shows Her Best Collection At #NYFW
7 photos

 

Michael B. Jordan & Serena Williams Give HBCU Students A Shot At $1M

Videos
Close