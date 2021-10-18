Rihanna Just Tweeted Me (And Likely You) The Latest Savage X Fenty Drip And Whew! We Are Grateful

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Rihanna tweeted me this morning, ya’ll. The Billionaire business owner hopped on Twitter to share a gift for all that late risers in the world.

In a Tweet she wrote, “If you woke up late…this for you.” I definitely woke up late for work but that’s neither here nor there. The beauty, skin care, and fashion connoisseur gave us a slight glimpse of her derrière as she posed in a teal knitted 2-piece set from her Savage X Fenty collection.

Who better to market new drip than the world’s most coveted beauty? Rihanna honestly doesn’t have to pay models to sell her clothing or makeup because people would buy the sweat off of her skin and wear it as the latest perfume. The award-winning singer turned business woman is skilled when it comes to marketing her businesses. I almost guarantee this set will sell out because of this morning shout out.

Rihanna’s focus has definitely shifted from music to business owner over the last couple of years. With the success of Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, Fenty, Skin and let’s not forget her newest babies, the perfume line and athleisure collection, we will definitely be waiting a while for new music. I don’t mind the wait if it means I’ll get more tweets like this one. What do you think? Are you feeling Rih Rih’s latest Savage X Fenty tease?

