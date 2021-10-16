Ciara Gifts Gabrielle Union A Fashion Box From Her LITA by Ciara Collection And It’s Everything!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

LITA by Ciara is officially here and just as we suspected, the pieces are everything! According to Ciara, the new, luxury clothing line was inspired by love with the goal of reaching the modern woman. “My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life,” the 35-year-old said in a statement to Good Morning America. “Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality, and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool.”

Now that LITA by Ciara is officially on the market, Ci Ci is gifting her celebrity friends with pieces from the line, giving them exclusive access to the brand’s luxurious pieces. Among those with exclusive access to the line is Ci’s friend Gabrielle Union, who just received her gift box on Friday.

In a video posted to Instagram, Gabrielle showed off the box full of goodies from her friend. “Ciara, what did you send me?” Gab asked in the video before opening the box to reveal all of her new clothing items. Gabrielle then proceeded to try on each piece and was careful to model them all for us right from her kitchen. First, Gabrielle tried on a mid-length, long-sleeved black dress to which she added a black trench coat to accessorize it. Then, she snapped her fingers and the video transitioned to another outfit, this time a matching tan sweatsuit which she paired with a black, leather oversized shirt. Of course, she did all of her modeling to the soundtrack of Ciara’s “Level Up,” and posted the video to the ‘Gram ith the caption, “When you try into level up with @ciara new clothing line @litabyciara but @chefrli wouldn’t let me be great why are we like this.”

Check out the video below!

Gabrielle looked fabulous in all of the pieces and not to mention, we’re absolutely loving her short, curly ‘do!

LITA by Ciara is available in Nordstrom stores and is priced between $86 and $895. Beauties, will you cop?

