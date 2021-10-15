99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The holidays are just around the corner, but one celeb couple is already preparing for a gift like no other. On Friday (October 15) veteran rap star Eve shared some amazing news, she and her very wealthy husband, Maximillion Cooper, are expecting their first child together.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” Eve wrote below an IG photo of her beautiful belly. ” You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

That’s right, the baby is due early next year, which means she still has plenty of time to share more photos of her pregnancy journey.. now that the secret is out.

Eve and Cooper have been married for seven years now, and during a recent interview, she explained how the pandemic actually helped strengthen their marital bond.

“I have to say, I feel lucky that we’re one of the couples that got out of the quarantine and was like, ‘I still like you and love you’ – that’s a different thing. Because love is one thing, but you still gotta like the person!” she told People magazine.

“We’ve learned a lot of new things about each other. This is gonna sound so cheesy – and I swear I apologize because I’m not a romantic – but it has solidified why I fell in love with him. It brought us closer together, and it made me realize wow, we chose each other, and this is a great choice.”

Oh Baby! Eve And Husband Maximillion Cooper Expecting First Child Together was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

