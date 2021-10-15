Lifestyle
Summer Walker and JT Serve Body In ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video

Summer Walker

Source: Ro.Lexx / Interscope Geffen A&M

If there is a limit on sexiness, singer Summer Walker and City Girls’ member JT have stepped over the line…and we aren’t mad at them!  The two artists teamed up on Summer Walker’s latest song “Ex For A Reason,” which dropped today (10/15/21),  and the wardrobe for the video is fire!

Booty, booty, booty, booty and more booty was the theme of this video shoot, and I’m sure there are still some folks with their mouths hung open after seeing these photos.  Styled by Bryon Javar, Summer Walker and JT both looked appetizing in THE BLONDS bodysuits, Hustler fishnet stockings, and By Lolita jewelry.

JT flexed in a rhinestone-encrusted The Blonds bodysuit which fit perfectly under her wide-hole fishnet ensemble while Summer sparkled in a shimmering fishnet ensemble that covered a simple, black The Blonds bodysuit.

Not too long after JT posted the sexy photo to her page, it received over a million likes and over nine thousand comments!  Fans went crazy over the picture and showed love with heart eye, and fire emojis.  Even celebrities like Lori Harvey gave the girls their praises.  The model and entrepreneur wrote, “You look 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Summer Walker’s single “Ex For A Reason, featuring JT, is out now.  And because Summer hardly disappoints us when it comes to music, we are sure that this song is worth listening to.  Check it out here.

Summer Walker and JT Serve Body In ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

