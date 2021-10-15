Food & Drink
Butterball Recalling Over 14,000 Pounds Of Turkey

Butterball is recalling 14,100 pounds of ground turkey products after consumers reported finding pieces of blue plastic embedded in their raw ground turkey.

Recalled items include the company’s 2.5-pound “farm to family Butterball all natural Ground Turkey” trays with a sell-by date of October 18, and the three pound “Kroger Ground Turkey” trays with an October 17 sell-by date. Both items were produced on September 28, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

