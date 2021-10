99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Thursday making California the first state to prohibit “condom stealthing,” or removing a condom without permission during intercourse.

This measure amends the state’s civil code, adding the act to the state’s civil definition of sexual battery and giving victims the power to sue perpetrators for damages, including punitive damages.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: