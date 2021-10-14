Alicia Keys Exposes Her Guilty Pleasure, Going On A Global Tour, & Her New Single [EXCLUSIVE]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

R&B icon Alicia Keys has embarked on a highly-successful career since debuting with Songs In A Minor a full 20 years ago, and now she’s back with new music and a tour that’s sure to bring out her loyal fanbase worldwide.

We had the pleasure of having the multitalented chanteuse stop by the show for an update on what she’s cooking up for the world during this next era of her career.

In addition to new music talk, we also got Keys to share some interesting facts about herself as well, including guilty pleasures — we’re sure you’ll agree with hers! — favorite collaborations throughout her decades-spanning career and what it’s like planning a world tour overall during a very trying time in the world right now.

Peep our exclusive with the incomparable Alicia Keys below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

