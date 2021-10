99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Dave Chappelle’s new stand up “The Closer” is still catching heat from the LGBTQ+ community but Flame Monroe, a Black trans comic says she’s not in favor of taking Dave’s new Netflix special down because in the world of comedy, nothing is off-limits and she simply doesn’t believe in censoring standups.

