Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Gary DRAGS Lizzo’s Outfit At Cardi B’s Birthday Party! Is This Fat Shaming? [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Cardi B threw a star-studded bash for her 29th birthday the other day, but it was the outfit of choice that attendee Lizzo decided to rock that ended up being the focus on “Gary’s Tea” for today.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Being that Gary is not one to ever shy away from mouthing his opinion, it wasn’t surprising that he would be critical of Lizzo’s fully-nude look. However, it did make for a surprise when the tables got turned on him by his own co-hosts by revealing that, well, sometimes it’s not so smart for the pot to call the kettle black.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get all the laughs from today’s “Gary’s Tea” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

Gary’s Tea: Gary DRAGS Lizzo’s Outfit At Cardi B’s Birthday Party! Is This Fat Shaming? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Hot Spot: Should Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams…

 8 hours ago
05.17.67

Gary’s Tea: Gary DRAGS Lizzo’s Outfit At Cardi…

 8 hours ago
05.16.67

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says Jelani Day’s Organs Were…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Jeff Johnson Asks How Can We Help Our…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mind Body Business: Maria More Gives The Best…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Lynn Whitfield Shares Her Favorite Love Interest &…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
43rd Toronto International Film Festival - A Star Is Born - Press Conference

National Black Justice Coalition Urge Netflix to Remove…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

“We’re Suffering”: Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Reason…

 6 days ago
02.13.63

Gary’s Tea: Is Jada Pinkett-Smith In An Entanglement…

 6 days ago
02.14.63

What’s Trending: Is It Ok If Non-Black Women…

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close