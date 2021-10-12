Entertainment News
Jeff Johnson Asks How Can We Help Our Community When It Comes To Missing Black People? [WATCH]

The rate of Black people that’ve gone missing is rising at an unfortunate rate, and it makes matters worse when there’s nothing being done on a broader scale to find our people.

For this special segment of “3 Things You Should Know,” Jeff Johnson dedicates some time to asking the right questions that could possibly prevent this from happening in the first place.

Sparked by the viral discovery of 25-year-old Jelani Day’s body in the Illinois River, Johnson not only brought up some vital facts when it comes to how these situations are handled but also acknowledged the importance of coming together to figure out how to solve the problem from within our community.

Listen below for an important conversation on missing Black people for “3 Things You Should Know” with Jeff Johnson on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Jeff Johnson Asks How Can We Help Our Community When It Comes To Missing Black People? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

