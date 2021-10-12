Sports
Football

Jon Gruden Resigns As Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach (Warning: Offensive Content)

Oakland Raiders Press Conference

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Jon Gruden, head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, resigned  shortly after the New York Times reported and unveiled racist, anti-gay and misogynistic emails that spanned a decade. The report included a racist comment about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith and vulgar criticism of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The emails were discovered during the investigation of the Washington Redskins, and team President Bruce Allen, and others during a seven-year period that ended in 2018.

Gruden emailed Allen that Goodell should not have pressured then-St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft “queers,” in reference to former defensive end Michael Sam, a gay player drafted in 2014. Gruden said Eric Reid should have been fired for protesting during games and chastised the NFL for trying to protect players from head injuries and hiring female referees.

See story here

Jon Gruden Resigns As Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach

