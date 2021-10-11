Happy Birthday, Cardi B! Here Are Five Times She Was Our Style Goals

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Happy birthday to Cardi B, the reality star turned rapper turned fashion icon! Today (October 11) marks the superstar’s 29th birthday and ever since she’s stepped on the scene on Love and Hip Hop, so many years ago, she’s been proven to be one of the greats, especially when it comes to her unique and confident style. From popularizing “Red Bottoms” in her debut single “Bodak Yellow” to her love of the “Balenciagas that look like socks” from her single, “I Like It” to her most recent fashion stint in Paris where she gave us LEWK after LEWK while attending Paris Fashion Week, and every stylish outfit in between, Cardi is no stranger to turning heads and setting trends in the fashion world, and we’re only glad that we’re able to witness such greatness!

So, what better way to celebrate the rapper’s 29th birthday with a look back at five times she was our style goals!..

This All Purple Look

Earlier this month, Cardi B was spotted at the Ritz Paris for Paris Fashion Week. Here she wore an all lavender, monochromatic look complete with a lavender top and pants which covered her arms, hands, and feet like gloves and booties. She paired the look with a matching lavender headband and lavender cat eye shades.

This Black And Animal Print Look

Then there was this gorgeous ensemble that she also wore during Paris Fashion Week and had us all gasping for air! For a special dinner with Christian Louboutin, she wore a black mock neck long-sleeved shirt and paired it with an animal print wrap skirt with a thigh-high split. She paired the look with sheer over-the-knee stockings, a black beret, and black pumps. “Swipe to see who I met last night…….YES MR @louboutinworld .Thank you @theonlyjasonlee for making it happen ! You been trying to make this happen forever! Good conversation,good food ,good people .I really had dinner with a freaking Icon !” she captioned her IG photo set. Looks like our good sis has come a long way from just rapping about “Red Bottoms.”

This All-Red Mugler Look

For another look at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, the rapper stepped out in an all-red Mugler ensemble. The look featured a curve-hugging shiny red gown that featured a bustier top But it was the accessories that did it for this look, as Cardi rocked an over-the-top feather throw around her shoulders that draped down her body and billowed out with a long train. She wore a blinged-out red necklace and rocked her hair in a blonde, Old Hollywood style as she flicked it up for the ‘Gram.

This Barely There Look

Back in April, Cardi bared it all for XXL Magazine when she wore this sexy suspender outfit and left little to the imagination when she opted to go topless. She paired the look with a black leather brief card, slicked-back black hair, and a bright red lip, giving us sexy almost business woman vibes for the sultry shoot.

This Sleek All-Black Look

In November of last year, Cardi took to the ‘Gram to share this sleek, all-black look as she geared up for her sneaker drop. She rocked a black, shiny coat with tight sleeves and puffy waist and shoulder areas. She paired the look with a matching, oversized black top hat that sat atop her head perfectly. She wore her long, jet black hair down in a bond straight style and rocked long, pointed stiletto nails that were painted red and offered a pop of color to the monochromatic look.

What are some of your favorite Cardi B fashion moments?

