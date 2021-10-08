For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
National Black Justice Coalition Urge Netflix to Remove Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ Special

Immediately after Dave Chapelles’ “The Closer” was released on Tuesday, The Closer began receiving backlash over a series of anti-trans comments from the 48-year-old comedian. At one point during the gig, Chappelle says that he is a trans-exclusionary radical feminist a.k.a. TERF. Chapelle also expressed support for J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter author who claimed trans women posed a threat to those who were assigned female at birth.

Organizations like the Nation Black Justice Coalition are now urging Netflix to drop the special…Netflix has not addressed the criticism at all.

See story here

 

