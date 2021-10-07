Pharrell Threatens To Pull His “Something In The Water” Festival From VA Beach

In an open letter addressed to Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney, Pharrell Williams called out city leaders, citing what he called a “toxic energy,” specifically surrounding the police killing of his cousin, Donovon Lynch.
“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by and with toxic energy. The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, Donovan Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2.”
Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer in March with no criminal charges being filed in the case, despite the fact it was ruled a homicide by Virginia’s chief medical examiner in August.
