For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Local
HomeLocal

Pharrell Threatens To Pull His “Something In The Water” Festival From VA Beach

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

In an open letter addressed to Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney, Pharrell Williams called out city leaders, citing what he called a “toxic energy,” specifically surrounding the police killing of his cousin, Donovon Lynch.

“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by and with toxic energy. The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, Donovan Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2.”

Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer in March with no criminal charges being filed in the case, despite the fact it was ruled a homicide by Virginia’s chief medical examiner in August.

See story here

Pharrell Threatens To Pull His "Something In The Water" Festival From VA Beach

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

What’s Trending: Is It Ok If Non-Black Women…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Rihanna Plans To Open Physical Savage…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Here’s What Bill Cosby & R.…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tameka Foster-Raymond Keeps Her Last Name…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Gerald Griggs Predicts R. Kelly Will…

 1 week ago
05.05.56

Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Makes An Exit From…

 1 week ago
05.06.56

Hot Spot: Kelly Price Says She Was Never…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Eva’s Corner: Should We Normalize Women Proposing To…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close