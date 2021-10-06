What’s Trending: Is It Ok If Non-Black Women Wear Black Hairstyles!? [WATCH]

Entertainment News
What's Trending: Is It Ok If Non-Black Women Wear Black Hairstyles!?

Exercising freedom of expression is a human right that should be allowed for all, yet it’s also one that hopefully is done with respect for others.

That topic became a talking point for us in today’s “What’s Trending” report, where we discuss non-Black people wearing traditionally Black hairstyles like ‘locs, afros and more.

Opinions came from both sides of the argument when we opened up the question to callers, and even the on-air hosts had their opinions on whether to live and let live or tell Becky with the good hair to cancel her next appointment for cornrows.

Get tangled up in the debate on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

