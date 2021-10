On Monday, Bubba Wallace was leading the YellaWood 500 with three laps to go in stage two when the already rain-delayed race was red-flagged due to inclement weather, making him the 2nd Black driver in history to win a NASCAR Cup Series. The 1st was Wendell Scott who led the race 58 years ago in 1963.

After the legendary win, Wallace thanked his team and the owners, sports legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, for the opportunity.