Yaya Decosta Brings The Heat In A Fiery Red Blazer On Ep. 3 Of ‘Our Kind Of People’

We love a good drama series that comes with a suspenseful plot and fly fashion. Not only do we anxiously anticipate what’s about to happen next on Fox’s series Our Kind of People, we also can’t wait to get some fabulous fashion inspiration from the characters.

On this week’s episode, Angela Vaughn (played by Yaya DaCosta) continues to take bold strides in the direction of her big plans. And while she’s kicking a$$ and taking names, her fashion is doing the same. Her red power suit reflects her go-getter attitude as she works tirelessly to live out her late mother’s dreams.

The tailored, single breasted suit hugs Angela’s curvy body in all the right places. We love that she opted to not wear a camisole under the suit and that she paired the suit with gold jewelry. Her hair accentuates her ensemble perfectly by being pulled into a ponytail so that it doesn’t overpower her look. This outfit is a statement indeed. Not to be outdone, her castmate Morris Chestnut (known as Raymond Dupont on the show) looked so fresh and clean in a grey pinstripe suit that screams classy.

In continuing her search for the truth, Angela confronts a huge part of her past in an emerald green blazer, cream camisole, and dark denim blue jeans. Green often represents luck and prosperity so this outfit is definitely scene-appropriate. Angela keeps her jewelry subtle with a gold bracelet, an emerald charm necklace, and small gold hoop earrings.

Angela’s rival on the series, Leah Franklin-Dupont (played by Nadine Ellis), is brightening up things a bit this week with her floral, mock turtle neck dress. She kept the accessories to the bare minimum by only sporting her wedding ring, and she finished the look off with cascading, loose curls.

Don’t count pop’s fashion out on the show because he is showing up and showing out as well. Teddy Franklin (played by Joe Morton) looked cool in his black, double breasted suit at the annual Juneteenth Rose Ball. He made sure to be on theme by incorporating the color red through his tie and pocket handkerchief. He settle for a more casual approach by adding sleek, black and white tennis shoes to his look.

Of course Angela didn’t come to play at the annual Juneteenth Rose Ball. She kept it simple yet sexy in bodycon red dress, black stiletto heels, and a black clutch. She switched up her usual big hairdo and opted for a fierce braided style instead.

Tune in next week as we continue to rundown the fly fashion looks on Our Kind of People. Are you feeling the styles on the show?

