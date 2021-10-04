Florida Nurse Fired For Posting Photo Of Ill Infant

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Officials at the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami have fired a nurse in Florida after learning of her posting photos of a baby born with a birth defect on social media while making fun of the illness. Sierra Samuels, a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit, shared photographs on her personal social media accounts of a newborn with gastroschisis which is a birth defect of the abdominal wall that causes the baby’s intestines to protrude from the body.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: