Health
HomeHealth

Florida Nurse Fired For Posting Photo Of Ill Infant

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Meghan O

Source: Meghan O / OMG

Officials at the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami have fired a nurse in Florida after learning of her posting photos of a baby born with a birth defect on social media while making fun of the illness. Sierra Samuels, a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit, shared photographs on her personal social media accounts of a newborn with gastroschisis which is a birth defect of the abdominal wall that causes the baby’s intestines to protrude from the body.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Here’s What Bill Cosby & R.…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tameka Foster-Raymond Keeps Her Last Name…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Gerald Griggs Predicts R. Kelly Will…

 6 days ago
05.05.56

Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Makes An Exit From…

 6 days ago
05.06.56

Hot Spot: Kelly Price Says She Was Never…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Eva’s Corner: Should We Normalize Women Proposing To…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Purple Ombré Knee…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Ruled Overdose,…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Brat Loves Judy! Da Brat Announces…

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close