Lizzo And Her Girls Step Out In Matching Burberry Fits For The Millennium Tour And We’re Like YAS!

If there’s one thing we love about Lizzo, it’s that our good sis loves to have a good time! Over the weekend, the 33-year-old grabbed her best girls and took it back to middle school as they headed to The Millennium Tour in Los Angeles. Donning matching Burberry fits, the “Rumors” singer and her besties wore different iterations of the famous plaid print design, with Lizzo rocking a short, strapless Burberry mini dress. The dress featured tiny details that set the entire look off, including a tie-up, corset-like back, and a matching belt. To complete her early 00’s aesthetic, she rocked Burberry printed nails and wore her hair down with a deep side part with flipped up curls, adding hair clips for the finishing touch.

“Burberry Baby,” she captioned the Instagram photoset.

After dazzling us all with her solo shots, she flicked it up with her matching crew as they all wore Burberry fits for the popular reunion concert. “IF U WASNT AT THE MILLENNIUM TOUR THEN WHERE TF U AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHT?! ,” she captioned this photo set, tagging her homegirls and of course, B2K in the photo.

But Lizzo’s Millennium Tour fit wasn’t the only reason the singer was trending this weekend as she was met with mixed responses after meeting and flicking it p with Chris Brown backstage at the show. A fan caught their interaction on video where Lizzo tells Chris that he’s her, “favorite person.”

From there, Twitter exploded into a frenzy over Lizzo fanning out over Chris Brown given his past accusations. But for every person who called for Lizzo to be canceled, there were just as many of those sharing their support, like this Twitter user who wrote, “I know yall ain’t canceling Lizzo when all your faves have released a feature with Chris Brown in the last 5 years.”

Lizzo has not since responded to the backlash.

