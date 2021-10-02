99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It’s officially Hip Hop Award season and last night, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards brought some of the biggest names in the industry to attend the annual event. Filmed in Atlanta, the show featured appearances by Nick Cannon, Dream Doll, Fat Joe, Latto, and Remy Ma, who absolutely won the night in her gorgeous look.

Remy Ma looked like a sexy lady in red as she graced the carpet with her hubby and fellow rapper, Papoose, who complimented her look and proved they both definitely understood the assignment last night. The 41-year-old wore a sexy, cut-out @danthony.designz red dress, natural glam, and gold strappy heels. But it was her hair that got everybody talking and set her entire look off right! Remy paired her awards show look with an ankle-length, straight, jet-black wig which she wore parted down the middle. Her inches were so long that they almost touched the floor while she was standing up.

Check out the look below.

And here’s another look of Remy and Papoose on the BET Hip Hop Awards carpet.

“She about the ONLY one who understood the assignment!!” one fan commented on Instagram while another said, “Now this is a look!”

Some fans even praised the rapper for showing off her real, natural, curvy body with one IG user writing, “A real body in real time.. get over it!!!”

We love to see it!

The BET Hip Hop Awards will air on October 5 on BET.

Don’t miss…

Summer Jam Style: Cardi B, Saweetie, Remy Ma And Dream Doll Bring The Looks

Remy Ma & Papoose Show Off ‘The Golden Child’ On TV For The First Time

Remy Ma Shows Off Some Series Inches At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: