News One
HomeNews One

After Police Reform Fails, George Floyd’s Sister Says Biden Isn’t ‘Stepping Up’ Enough

"I'm past upset," Bridgett Floyd said. "I'm past angry."

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
US-JUSTICE-RACE-FLOYD

George Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd (C), speaks, flanked by Rev. Al Sharpton (R), the founder and President of National Action Network, and Attorney Ben Crump (L), during a remembrance for George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 23, 2021. | Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

The stunning legislative failure that was Congress’ inability to pass a police reform bill that Joe Biden touted as one of his main presidential campaign promises has evoked further skepticism that the myriad problems in law enforcement can be fixed, let alone ever get properly addressed.

But perhaps no one was left wanting more than the family of George Floyd, whose murder became a rallying call for police reform in America as House Democrats introduced a bill bearing his name that aimed to hold members of law enforcement accountable for their actions.

MORE: Tim Scott Lied About ‘Defund’ Language Killing Police Reform, Law Enforcement Groups Suggest

Now, more than a week after lawmakers admitted that they were back to Square 1 because the Senate couldn’t bring themselves to advance the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Floyd’s sister is speaking in no uncertain terms about who she thinks could have and should have done much more to make sure new police reform laws were on the books sooner rather than much later.

Bridgett Floyd said this week that she’s beyond being mad about the failure of police reform.

“I’m past upset,” Bridgett Floyd told CNN in a recent interview. “I’m past angry.”

When prompted to expound upon her anger, Bridgett Floyd said she held the president responsible for not making good on a campaign promise that was a major part of his candidacy.

“Deep down in my gut I had a feeling that this was going to happen,” Bridgett Floyd said about Congress dropping the ball on police reform. “People are out here in desperate need (for police reform) and I don’t feel that Biden is stepping up as the President and doing the right thing.”

Up until now, the bulk of the blame for police reform not happening had been aimed at Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator who was tasked with working with two Black Democrats — Rep. Karen Bass and Sen. Cory Booker — to negotiate the terms of what police reform would look like.

Scott was against ending qualified immunity, a deal-ending policy that shields police officers from legal accountability. Months later, it was announced last week that police reform would have to wait until the next legislative calendar to be reintroduced.

Scott blamed police reform failing because, he said, Democrats wanted to “defund the police.” However, a joint statement from the National Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police — two of the nation’s largest police unions — suggested Scott was lying and said the “defund” language was not in the bill.

“Despite some media reports, at no point did any legislative draft propose ‘defunding the police,’” the statement, released Tuesday, said in part.

Booker called Scott’s revisionist history “unfortunate” but didn’t offer a forceful rebuke, even after Scott doubled-down on his “defund” argument and suggested Booker couldn’t read the legislation that he himself helped draft.

Biden gave Congress a deadline of May 25 — the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder — to reach a deal on police reform. But weeks ahead of that anniversary, Scott blamed the bill’s inclusion of ending qualified immunity for officers as a reason why he couldn’t lend his support. Scott wants to see police departments take more responsibility without holding individual officers accountable, as eliminating qualified immunity would make it easier to sue individual officers.

The House passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act back in March, advancing it to the Senate, where it ultimately died.

If it had passed in the Senate and been enacted, the law would have been the first-ever bold, comprehensive law enforcement accountability and transparency legislation. Some of the notable portions of the bill included redefining malleable legal terms that impede the successful prosecution of killer cops as well as not offering any new federal funding for police departments.

Perhaps most significantly, the bill aims to hold police accountable by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. It would establish a national registry that would attempt to address loopholes that allow cops who have been fired from one department to be hired by another.

There are other pertinent provisions the Justice in Policing Act covers, as well, including mandating the use of body cameras and dashboard cameras.

SEE ALSO:

What’s Next After Federal Police Reform Failed? Changing Cop Culture Is Now Left Up To Cities

‘Failure For Our Democracy’: Senate Fails To Advance Police Reform Dropping The Ball On George Floyd Justice In Policing Act

Police killings 2020

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

116 photos Launch gallery

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

 

After Police Reform Fails, George Floyd’s Sister Says Biden Isn’t ‘Stepping Up’ Enough  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Here’s What Bill Cosby & R.…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Why Tameka Foster-Raymond Keeps Her Last Name…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Gerald Griggs Predicts R. Kelly Will…

 2 days ago
05.05.56

Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Makes An Exit From…

 2 days ago
05.06.56

Hot Spot: Kelly Price Says She Was Never…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Eva’s Corner: Should We Normalize Women Proposing To…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Purple Ombré Knee…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Ruled Overdose,…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Brat Loves Judy! Da Brat Announces…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close