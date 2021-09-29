99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cardi B is stepping on necks and not letting up. The popular performer is stylishly stomping these Paris streets, and we are just grateful that Instagram allows us to witness this fashion goodness. Cardi B’s stylist, Kollin Carter – who is an image genius by the way, posted a video of Cardi B rocking a Schiaparelli ensemble that deserves to be in somebody’s museum.

Kollin captured the fierce video post with, “Tell me you play tooo much without saying you play tooo much.” And while the caption was cute, I’m not sure if Cardi is playing with anybody in this getup. Let’s start with the double-breasted, tweed oversize blazer. It’s a classic piece that screams posh. The gold detailing on the blazer makes it pop, and the gold exposed patches takes this blazer to glamour status.

Cardi’s look was accessorized with thick gold chains, gold hoop earrings, and black leather gloves topped off my chunky gold rings. Her bottoms were what appear to be black, stirrup pants (another classic) that allowed the blazer to take center stage. She finished the look off with black Christian Louboutin pumps. But wait….there’s more.

Just when you thought the look was finished, Kollin threw in a statement, liquid gold eccentric hat, by designer Stephen Jones for Schiaparelli, that took the cake. We give this outfit 5 thumbs up!

Oh and let’s not forget Cardi’s husband looking swanky in an all black leather Prada look. We didn’t forget about you Offset. We just can’t get over your lady’s look!

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Stuns In Mugler For Her First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Cardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion A Custom Birkin

Pregnant And Gettin It: 5 Times Cardi B Fashionably Slayed Her Pregnancy

Cardi B Heats Up The Streets Of Paris In Schiaparelli was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: