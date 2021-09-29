Civil Rights & Social Justice
58,000 More Marijuana Convictions In L.A. County To Be Dismissed

According to the L.A. County District Attorney, over 58,000 marijuana convictions dating back 30 years will be dismissed in Los Angeles County now that marijuana has been made legal in the state.

District Attorney George Gascón stated: “Dismissing these convictions means the possibility of a better future to thousands of disenfranchised people who are receiving this long-needed relief. It clears the path for them to find jobs, housing and other services that previously were denied to them because of unjust cannabis laws.”

