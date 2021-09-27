Rickey Smiley Morning Show
“I Flatlined, But I’m Alive” Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence On Going Missing Amid Recovering From COVID-19 [VIDEO]

Now Kelly’s lawyer, Monica Ewing, is assuring everyone that Kelly is “safe.” Ewing told the Cobb County Police Department that Price was recovering from COVID-19 at an undisclosed location and is not in harm’s way, according to TMZ.

Kelly announced that she was battling the virus in July and was reportedly hospitalized and discharged. 

Now another person is weighing in on Kelly Price’s whereabouts; No Limit rapper Mia X.

The legendary emcee who likens Kelly to a “sister” shared on Instagram that Kelly is “not being held against her will” and is indeed recovering from coronavirus, allegedly.

“I heard her voice and can’t wait until she’s back moving around and on social media personally talking to her peeps and performing again,” wrote X.

Mia X’s update came after Kelly Price’s Instagram account reshared a story from producer Sarah Mornell who also allegedly had contact with the singer.

“Just spoke to @MsKellyPrice,” wrote Mornell. “She sounds strong.” 

Mornell’s IG story came after the singer’s sister Shanrae Price said she’s STILL worried about her little sister, whom she said she hasn’t heard from since she was discharged from a Georgia hospital.

“My sister is a very visible person. We haven’t heard anything from her in months,” Shanrae said on Larry Reid Live. “She was sick, and she was very sick with COVID. This is unlike her, no one has heard from her. I know everyone has their own opinion. I don’t do stuff like this, but I’m gonna call in until we physically see my sister. We don’t know anything, so I don’t know who is calling in and saying what.”

TMZ later reported that Kelly Price flatlined while trying to recover from COVID-19 and spoke out about why she went missing.

 

