50 Cent Talks New Show ‘BMF’

Premiere parties and interviews are taking up 50 Cent’s time as he prepares for the premiere of his show ‘BMF’ this Sunday on Starz following the season finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. 50 sat down with Billboard to discuss the show and why he cast Snoop Dogg for one of the episodes, and his advice for young artists dealing with how to navigate social media.

“With Snoop, I knew he would have a field day with the character. They initially cast me in that role, and I knew that I would be doing the marketing for Raising Kanan – and because of my voiceovers in that show, coming directly off of that as a minister [when the shows air back-to-back], I felt it may not connect the way I would like it to.”

