Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Guess Who’s Joining The New Cast of RHOA + More On AJ Johnson’s Death [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Get your fix of “Gary’s Tea” today with some of the hottest news in the headlines, including an update on changes in the cast of Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives Of Atlanta and why comedian Michael Blackson is getting heat for raising money via CashApp to help pay for the funeral expenses of late comedian AJ Johnson.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also sizzling in Gary’s update for today is Chris Brown, surprisingly on the good side of the news this time around after he spoke out on social media about the treatment of migrant Haitians at the border. Stay tuned until the end for a special “surprise guest” on the show, too!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out the news brewing up in “Gary’s Tea” today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Guess Who’s Joining The New Cast of RHOA + More On AJ Johnson’s Death [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

What’s Trending? Is Drake The New Michael Jackson?!…

 4 hours ago
09.22.21

Gary’s Tea: Guess Who’s Joining The New Cast…

 5 hours ago
09.22.21
Anthony Johnson

Wife Of Comedian Anthony Johnson Cries Over Fake…

 8 hours ago
09.22.21

Dr. Collier Says These Specific People Should Get…

 2 days ago
09.20.21

Gary’s Tea: Are People Getting Too Sensitive About…

 2 days ago
09.20.21

Kym Whitley Says She & Mo’Nique Are Still…

 5 days ago
09.17.21

Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is OUT! The New…

 5 days ago
09.17.21
The Scott Baio 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting The Bailey Baio Angel Foundation

Katt Williams Talks ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Kevin Hart:…

 5 days ago
09.17.21
BTS

China Bans Effeminate Men From Television

 5 days ago
09.17.21

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe…

 6 days ago
09.16.21
Photos
Close