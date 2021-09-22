Entertainment News
Wife Of Comedian Anthony Johnson Cries Over Fake Love

After the death of comedian Anthony Johnson who played Ezal in ‘Friday,’ the love and support from celebs has been never ending but, the wife of Johnson says stop the fake love because no one is helping with the funeral costs.

In an emotional interview, his wife Lexis is upset that everyone promised to help but haven’t come through. The family has had to start a gofundme page to raise $20K to give A.J. the proper burial he deserves but, so far they have only raised $800.

See story here

 

