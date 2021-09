99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

According to sources, Ben Simmons wants a trade out of Philadelphia and told management that he has no plans to participate in training camp and will not wear an NBA uniform again until he is moved to a new team.

Simmons has four years and $147 million left on his max contract — including $33 million for 2021-22 — and clearly understands the financial fines he could face if he sits out.

