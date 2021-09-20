News
HomeNews

Watch Cedric The Entertainer, LL Cool J & TV’s Top Stars Perform Biz Markie Hit At Emmys

The 73rd Emmy Awards kicked off with a star-studded Hip-Hop medley honoring the music legend

The 73rd Emmy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Hip-Hop has a long memory when it comes to its icons, and despite the tragic loss of Biz Markie back in July, those who grew up on his music still find a way to honor the New York artist in a way that is authentic to his unforgettably light-hearted spirit.

|| RELATED: ‘Friday’ & ‘House Party’ Actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson Reportedly Has Died ||

|| RELATED: Best And Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet ||

Sunday night (Sept. 19), Emmy host Cedric The Entertainer kicked off the show with a Hip-Hop jam fest that featured Biz Markie’s most popular hit, “Just A Friend.” But rather than steal all the microphone time for himself, he invited LL Cool J to join the medley, as well as Billy Porter, Rita Wilson, Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, and a host of others.

 

Sadly, Markie passed away at age 57. It was reported at the time that he had been dealing with complications from diabetes at the time of his death. But this is hardly the only occasion Biz has been shown love publicly in recent times.

Just last week, it was announced that Biz would have a street named after him in Long Island, New York. A post by Tara Davis, the late rapper’s widow, confirmed the news.

“In honor of the contributions Biz has achieved as an actor, beatboxer, DJ and philanthropist, his hometown of Patchogue Long Island will honor him with the renaming of South Street to Biz Markie Way!” Davis wrote below an Instagram photo.

“Thank you. [Tracey Todd] for spearheading this project, Patchogue Villiage Mayor, Paul Pontieri and The Greater Patchogue Foundation.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 21, 2019

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

Continue reading Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

[caption id="attachment_4156684" align="aligncenter" width="885"] Source: Raymond Hall / Getty[/caption] Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing - and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls. So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O's spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek.

Watch Cedric The Entertainer, LL Cool J & TV’s Top Stars Perform Biz Markie Hit At Emmys  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest

Dr. Collier Says These Specific People Should Get…

 5 hours ago
09.20.21

Gary’s Tea: Are People Getting Too Sensitive About…

 5 hours ago
09.20.21

Kym Whitley Says She & Mo’Nique Are Still…

 3 days ago
09.17.21

Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is OUT! The New…

 3 days ago
09.17.21
The Scott Baio 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting The Bailey Baio Angel Foundation

Katt Williams Talks ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Kevin Hart:…

 3 days ago
09.17.21
BTS

China Bans Effeminate Men From Television

 3 days ago
09.17.21

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe…

 4 days ago
09.16.21

Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Finally Opens Up About…

 4 days ago
09.16.21

Ashanti Closes Door On Nelly Reunion By Announcing…

 4 days ago
09.17.21

Wendy Williams Tests Positive For Covid-19; Season 13…

 4 days ago
09.17.21
Photos
Close