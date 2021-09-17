Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Gabrielle Union Fuses Athleisure And Sparkles In Her Latest Stella McCartney Look

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 15, 2021

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Gabrielle Union has been on a very fashionable world tour. Between her overseas style slayage with her husband Dwayne Wade, and her appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, I’d say she’s been serving looks lately.

Spied out and about on the streets of New York, the author, who is promoting her most recent book You Got Anything Stronger, wore a look from Stella McCartney’s Resort 2022 collection. The flirty sequins, lace-trimmed mini skirt was partnered with a blue, long sleeve Sherpa jacket. She finished the look with white Amina Muaddi sling back heals and hair hair styled in two simple, waist-length braids.

The entire ensemble reminds me of Rihanna’s eye-catchy street style. The combination of pieces that normally wouldn’t go together, somehow works on the 48-year-old actress.

In an Instagram carousel, Union posted of few images of herself in a Versace dress along with her Stella McCartney look. The actress has been working with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, the man responsible for most of her looks. Together, they’ve created a fun style that fits Union’s quirky yet feminine style.

I am loving the looks Gabrielle Union has been giving us lately. What do you think? Are you feeling this look?

DON’T MISS… 

Gabrielle Union-Wade Flaunts Her Bangin’ 48-Year-Old Body On Her Family Vacation

Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Says Learning To Embrace Her Natural Beauty Helped Her Fall Back In Love With Herself

Gabrielle Union Fuses Athleisure And Sparkles In Her Latest Stella McCartney Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
The Scott Baio 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting The Bailey Baio Angel Foundation

Katt Williams Talks ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Kevin Hart:…

 3 hours ago
09.17.21
BTS

China Bans Effeminate Men From Television

 4 hours ago
09.17.21

Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe…

 1 day ago
09.16.21

Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Finally Opens Up About…

 1 day ago
09.16.21

Ashanti Closes Door On Nelly Reunion By Announcing…

 1 day ago
09.17.21

Wendy Williams Tests Positive For Covid-19; Season 13…

 1 day ago
09.17.21

Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Wants THIS Instead Of…

 2 days ago
09.15.21

Hot Spot: Is Fat Joe Canceled?! Ja Rule…

 2 days ago
09.15.21

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Says Cousin’s Friend Had…

 3 days ago
09.14.21

Gary’s Tea: Don’t Let Your Baby Daddy Block…

 3 days ago
09.14.21
Photos
Close