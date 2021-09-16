Entertainment News
Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Finally Opens Up About Dwyane Wade’s “Break Baby” [WATCH]

The pot is full with some very hot celebrity gossip for today’s “Gary’s Tea” update, featuring news on Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s upcoming multimillion-dollar vacation at sea and Gabrielle Union getting real on the topic of infidelity following her 2013 “break baby” controversy with current husband Dwyane Wade.

Although they’re a happily married couple raising a forward-thinking family today, Gabby confirmed that getting past the betrayal she felt after finding out Dwyane was not only having a child outside the relationship but also was more fertile than her caused a pain that felt indescribable for almost a decade.

Get the full story on how Gabby and Dwyane worked past the pain by listening to today’s “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

