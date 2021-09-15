Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hot Spot: Is Fat Joe Canceled?! Ja Rule & Fat Joe Faced Off In An Very Eventful VERZUZ [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Last night was all about the VERZUZ battle between rap veterans Ja Rule and Fat Joe, so it only made sense to make it the topic of discussion in today’s episode for the “Hot Spot.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While the night was playfully competitive between Ja and Joey Crack for the most part, the latter emcee got into a bit of controversy after making a not-so-pleasant remark in reference to guests Vita and Lil’ Mo. Let’s just hope his apology was taken as genuine from the ladies of Murder Inc.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Take a look at Da Brat’s “Hot Spot” recap of Ja Rule VERZUZ Fat Joe below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Is Fat Joe Canceled?! Ja Rule & Fat Joe Faced Off In An Very Eventful VERZUZ [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Wants THIS Instead Of…

 5 hours ago
09.15.21

Hot Spot: Is Fat Joe Canceled?! Ja Rule…

 5 hours ago
09.15.21

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Says Cousin’s Friend Had…

 1 day ago
09.14.21

Gary’s Tea: Don’t Let Your Baby Daddy Block…

 1 day ago
09.14.21
US actor Denzel Washington and actress Halle Berry

Iconic Monte Carlo Was Stolen From ‘Training Day’…

 1 day ago
09.14.21

Front Page News: Tropical Storm Nicholas On The…

 2 days ago
09.13.21

Hot Spot: Drake & Kanye West Were Scheduled…

 2 days ago
09.13.21

R&B Singer Asiahn Will Voice Karma In Ludacris’…

 5 days ago
09.10.21

Hot Spot: Jaheim Arrested & Charged With Animal…

 5 days ago
09.10.21

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Fighting COVID-19 In…

 6 days ago
09.10.21
Photos
Close