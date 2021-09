99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, showing off faster chips, sharper cameras and expanding 5G connectivity. The iPhone 13 will feature a new chip called the A15 Bionic that will power features like automatically detecting when the phone’s camera is pointed at text and will come in five colors.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: