Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Don’t Let Your Baby Daddy Block Your Blessings, It’s Step Daddy Season! [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Your daily dose of “Gary’s Tea” is ready for consumption, and today’s gossip centers around “step-daddy season” starring infamous IG model Brittney Renner, the brutal mauling of Queen Latifah’s dog and Doja Cat’s newfound beef with…SZA’s dad?!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’ll let Gary fill you in on each of those aforementioned topics, and of course the RSMS crew chimes in with their own opinions and reactions to the mind-boggling headlines currently happening in celebrity news. Jump ahead to get a better understanding as to why, in the words of Renner, you should never let your baby momma or baby daddy block your future blessings.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get into the full “Gary’s Tea” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Don’t Let Your Baby Daddy Block Your Blessings, It’s Step Daddy Season! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Says Cousin’s Friend Had…

 9 hours ago
09.14.21

Gary’s Tea: Don’t Let Your Baby Daddy Block…

 10 hours ago
09.14.21
US actor Denzel Washington and actress Halle Berry

Iconic Monte Carlo Was Stolen From ‘Training Day’…

 11 hours ago
09.14.21

Front Page News: Tropical Storm Nicholas On The…

 1 day ago
09.13.21

Hot Spot: Drake & Kanye West Were Scheduled…

 1 day ago
09.13.21

R&B Singer Asiahn Will Voice Karma In Ludacris’…

 4 days ago
09.10.21

Hot Spot: Jaheim Arrested & Charged With Animal…

 4 days ago
09.10.21

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Fighting COVID-19 In…

 5 days ago
09.10.21
13 items

President Joe Biden Announces New Vaccine Mandates, Gets…

 5 days ago
09.10.21
4 items

Kenya Moore Says Attending Gregg Leakes’ Celebration Of…

 5 days ago
09.10.21
Photos
Close