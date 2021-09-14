Entertainment News
Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Says Cousin's Friend Had Swollen Testicles Because Of The Vaccine [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Da Brat makes her much-welcomed return to reporting for the “Hot Spot” today, this time breaking down Nicki Minaj’s recent Twitter rant that went viral after she detailed her semi-controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Da Brat does a great job at covering the bases of the debate, which saw Nicki going head-to-head with MSNBC national correspondent Joy-Ann Reid. Of course, the morning show crew weighed in with their own thoughts on which lady made the better argument, and you might be surprised with the sides taken when it comes to this touchy subject.

Watch things heat up with Da Brat’s “Hot Spot” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below — you’ll definitely get a good laugh out of how it ends:

 

