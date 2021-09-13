Entertainment News
Front Page News: Tropical Storm Nicholas On The Way To Texas & Rock T’s Sports Update [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Eva Marcille is here for “Front Page News” as per usual to start things off with a few key headlining reports, and Rock-T caps it off with his signature sports updates that are sure to get your mind in the game.

As Tropical Storm Nicholas and the California Recall Election prove to be highlights in the news for Eva, Rock-T puts the spotlight on Evander Holyfield’s viral comeback fight (and loss!) against Vitor Belfort and the many key moments that went down in the college sports realm. Keep listening to get the full recap from both perspectives in order to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in the world today.

Watch the full “Front Page News” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Front Page News: Tropical Storm Nicholas On The Way To Texas & Rock T’s Sports Update [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

