99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Ukrop’s is a food manufacturing company, family-owned since the 1930’s. You may know us as a grocery store, which we were until 2010 when Ukrop’s stores were sold, but the Homestyle Foods business has remained.

As an associate, of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, you have the opportunity to have a profound influence on those around you, those who supply and/or make purchases from our company, and those who enjoy our fresh and delicious foods.

We’re proud that our products encourage families to gather around the table and we are always looking for passionate and qualified associates. FOR CAREER OPPORTUNITIES CLICK HERE.

For more information please contact:

Shawna Britt

Staffing Specialist

804-340-3145

careers@ukrops.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: