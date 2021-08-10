RVA Job Fair 21
Republic National Distribution Company

With roots extending before Prohibition, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) is a family-owned business that has evolved into one of the nation’s largest wine and spirits wholesaler, employing close to 13,000 associates across 31 states and the District of Columbia. We offer a vibrant inclusive culture and workplace experience for individuals who desire a profession that makes them feel accomplished, challenged, and engaged. Our associates are diverse, passionate, and socially responsible making RNDC an employer of choice in the industry.

The foundation of our success is grounded in the core values of family, service, accountability, honesty and professionalism. Our knowledge in the process and craft of alcoholic beverage production fuels our passion for the art of selling lifestyle products. Our professional sales teams and business services are recognized and rewarded as being the best-in-class by our suppliers and customers.

At RNDC, we care about your well-being at work and with your family. We offer competitive pay, benefits, and other programs to help with finances, legal issues and even your pets. We deliver exceptional professional development and career advancement opportunities. Your success and achievement is supported by innovative learning programs, industry certifications, associate resource groups, diversity councils, mentorships, and an enthusiastic network of professional peers who care about you and our communities. Together, we partner with our communities to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

With high-energy professionals who genuinely enjoy their jobs, at RNDC we believe if it’s fun, we’re doing it right.  CLICK HERE FOR JOB LISTINGS

