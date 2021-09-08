Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Nurse Alice Explains How The Smallest Grain Of Fentanyl Causes A Deadly High [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

The death toll of people overdosing on the highly addictive synthetic opioid fentanyl is increasing at a rapid rate, most recently in the public eye with comedian Fuquan Johnson and The Wire actor Micheal K. Williams.

With many people dying from drugs even laced with a drop of fentanyl, we bring in Nurse Alice to discuss how deadly this drug can be.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The core to what makes fentanyl so deadly is all in its potency, which Nurse Alice says “just a baby hair” of the drug can cause complete body paralysis, air suppression to the point of not breathing and ultimately respiratory distress that can lead to a coma and in many cases death.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the information on fentanyl worth knowing by way of Nurse Alice in today’s “Trending Topics” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

Nurse Alice Explains How The Smallest Grain Of Fentanyl Causes A Deadly High [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Does Rick Ross & Kanye West…

 11 hours ago
09.08.21

Diddy Shows Love To Both Drake And Kanye…

 1 day ago
09.08.21

KiKi’s Three Rules You Need To Know When…

 1 day ago
09.07.21

Hot Spot: Remembering Michael K. Williams & Who…

 1 day ago
09.07.21

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule ‘Verzuz’ Battle Announced

 6 days ago
09.03.21

News You Can’t Use: What They Say VS…

 6 days ago
09.02.21

Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About…

 6 days ago
09.02.21

FEMA Spokesperson Aims To Regain Trust In Helping…

 1 week ago
09.01.21

What’s Trending: Is Chris Brown Music Royalty?! [WATCH]

 1 week ago
08.31.21

3 Things You Can Do To Stay In…

 1 week ago
08.31.21
Photos
Close